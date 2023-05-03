Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) has jumped by 1.57 compared to previous close of 30.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is $35.90, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for CERE is 128.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On May 03, 2023, CERE’s average trading volume was 652.05K shares.

CERE’s Market Performance

The stock of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) has seen a 11.79% increase in the past week, with a 26.74% rise in the past month, and a -9.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for CERE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.44% for CERE’s stock, with a 8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERE reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for CERE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to CERE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

CERE Trading at 20.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +25.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.03. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from COLES N ANTHONY, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $25.06 back on Apr 11. After this action, COLES N ANTHONY now owns 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $1,253,130 using the latest closing price.

COLES N ANTHONY, the CEO and Chairperson of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $27.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that COLES N ANTHONY is holding 2,704 shares at $81,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

The total capital return value is set at -46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.17. Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.03. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.