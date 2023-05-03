CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Stock Sees a-5.93 Decrease

In the past week, PRTS stock has gone down by -9.70%, with a monthly decline of -19.55% and a quarterly plunge of -38.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for CarParts.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.33% for PRTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is 2.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is $10.70, which is $7.12 above the current market price. The public float for PRTS is 50.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. On May 03, 2023, PRTS’s average trading volume was 687.27K shares.

PRTS) stock’s latest price update

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.93 compared to its previous closing price of 4.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PRTS Trading at -21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -16.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw -31.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Lockwood Ryan, who sale 7,775 shares at the price of $5.08 back on Apr 19. After this action, Lockwood Ryan now owns 58,367 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $39,497 using the latest closing price.

Subramanian Kals, the Chief Technology Officer of CarParts.com Inc., sale 4,953 shares at $5.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Subramanian Kals is holding 25,119 shares at $25,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc. stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.67. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.77. Total debt to assets is 19.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.86 and the total asset turnover is 2.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.