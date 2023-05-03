Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CFFN is 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CFFN is 130.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFFN on May 03, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

CFFN) stock’s latest price update

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.49 in relation to its previous close of 6.01. However, the company has experienced a -10.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CFFN’s Market Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has experienced a -10.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.60% drop in the past month, and a -32.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for CFFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.56% for CFFN stock, with a simple moving average of -30.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel Nicolaus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFFN reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for CFFN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2012.

Stifel Nicolaus gave a rating of “Buy” to CFFN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

CFFN Trading at -21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN fell by -10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. saw -34.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from Haag Natalie G., who purchase 1,150 shares at the price of $6.92 back on Mar 13. After this action, Haag Natalie G. now owns 68,741 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., valued at $7,958 using the latest closing price.

Haag Natalie G., the Executive Vice President of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., purchase 1,050 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Haag Natalie G. is holding 19,285 shares at $7,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.