Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.47relation to previous closing price of 79.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is 19.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CP is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for CP is 929.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On May 03, 2023, CP’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP stock saw an increase of -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.59% and a quarterly increase of -0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for CP’s stock, with a 2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CP, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

CP Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.35. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.