Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has seen a -6.65% decrease in the past week, with a -7.66% drop in the past month, and a -27.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for CPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.41% for CPE’s stock, with a -21.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Right Now?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is $51.69, which is $20.68 above the current market price. The public float for CPE is 60.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPE on May 03, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

CPE) stock’s latest price update

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.74 in relation to its previous close of 33.11. However, the company has experienced a -6.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $59 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

CPE Trading at -12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.95. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw -16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from Faulkenberry Barbara J, who purchase 250 shares at the price of $39.18 back on Feb 27. After this action, Faulkenberry Barbara J now owns 12,288 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $9,795 using the latest closing price.

Kimmeridge Energy Management C, the 10% Owner of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 6,500,000 shares at $56.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Kimmeridge Energy Management C is holding 5,200,780 shares at $368,225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.04 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at +37.44. The total capital return value is set at 34.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.47. Equity return is now at value 48.10, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.08. Total debt to assets is 36.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.