Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) is above average at 6.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.

The public float for BRKL is 74.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRKL on May 03, 2023 was 653.76K shares.

BRKL) stock’s latest price update

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has decreased by -8.04 compared to its previous closing price of 8.95. However, the company has seen a -16.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRKL’s Market Performance

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has experienced a -16.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.62% drop in the past month, and a -37.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for BRKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.08% for BRKL stock, with a simple moving average of -35.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKL reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BRKL stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

BRKL Trading at -25.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -21.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL fell by -16.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw -41.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from NOWAK BOGDAN, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Mar 13. After this action, NOWAK BOGDAN now owns 218,662 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $267,573 using the latest closing price.

NOWAK BOGDAN, the Director of Brookline Bancorp Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $11.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that NOWAK BOGDAN is holding 193,662 shares at $289,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at +29.66. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL), the company’s capital structure generated 146.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 15.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.