Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has seen a -0.62% decrease in the past week, with a -1.28% drop in the past month, and a -1.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for BAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.86% for BAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for BAM is 398.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for BAM on May 03, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has dropped by -3.44 in relation to previous closing price of 33.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAM, setting the target price at $71.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -0.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.60. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 12.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.