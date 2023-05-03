Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRMK is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRMK is $5.00, which is $0.12 above the current price. The public float for BRMK is 127.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRMK on May 03, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BRMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) has jumped by 0.83 compared to previous close of 4.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRMK’s Market Performance

BRMK’s stock has risen by 2.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.50% and a quarterly rise of 8.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for BRMK’s stock, with a -5.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRMK

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRMK reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for BRMK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BRMK Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRMK rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. saw 37.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRMK starting from Ward Brian Phillip, who purchase 31,925 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, Ward Brian Phillip now owns 114,748 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.90 for the present operating margin

+92.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at -106.90. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.18. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.19. Total debt to assets is 10.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.