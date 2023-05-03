Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.02relation to previous closing price of 40.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Brinker Stock Is a ‘Compelling Opportunity.’ Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EAT is 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EAT is $39.14, which is -$1.58 below the current price. The public float for EAT is 43.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on May 03, 2023 was 995.38K shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT’s stock has seen a 5.50% increase for the week, with a 5.97% rise in the past month and a 2.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Brinker International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.65% for EAT’s stock, with a 21.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to EAT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

EAT Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.25. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 26.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.73. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.