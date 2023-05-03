Braze Inc. (BRZE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRZE is $40.57, which is $13.91 above the current price. The public float for BRZE is 51.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRZE on May 03, 2023 was 533.97K shares.

The stock price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) has plunged by -8.70 when compared to previous closing price of 29.42, but the company has seen a -10.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BRZE’s Market Performance

Braze Inc. (BRZE) has seen a -10.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.30% decline in the past month and a -16.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for BRZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.80% for BRZE’s stock, with a -19.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRZE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRZE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BRZE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRZE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRZE reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BRZE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BRZE, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

BRZE Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRZE fell by -10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.24. In addition, Braze Inc. saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRZE starting from BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE, who sale 27,727 shares at the price of $32.63 back on Apr 14. After this action, BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE now owns 0 shares of Braze Inc., valued at $904,656 using the latest closing price.

BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE, the 10% Owner of Braze Inc., sale 11,688 shares at $32.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE is holding 0 shares at $381,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.68 for the present operating margin

+67.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braze Inc. stands at -39.10. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -19.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braze Inc. (BRZE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.