Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The public float for BSM is 159.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSM on May 03, 2023 was 623.07K shares.

BSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) has decreased by -6.89 when compared to last closing price of 16.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSM’s Market Performance

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has experienced a -6.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.78% drop in the past month, and a -5.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for BSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.56% for BSM’s stock, with a -5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSM

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSM, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

BSM Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSM fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, Black Stone Minerals L.P. saw -8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSM starting from DeWalch D Mark, who purchase 31,150 shares at the price of $15.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, DeWalch D Mark now owns 260,879 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P., valued at $493,699 using the latest closing price.

DeWalch D Mark, the Director of Black Stone Minerals L.P., purchase 3,100 shares at $15.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that DeWalch D Mark is holding 13,417 shares at $49,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSM

Equity return is now at value 57.30, with 36.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.