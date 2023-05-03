Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for BOH is 38.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOH on May 03, 2023 was 601.97K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BOH) stock’s latest price update

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH)’s stock price has plunge by -7.93relation to previous closing price of 47.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/23 that Moody’s Downgrades 11 Regional Banks, Including Zions, U.S. Bank, Western Alliance

BOH’s Market Performance

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has experienced a -7.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.50% drop in the past month, and a -42.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for BOH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.09% for BOH stock, with a simple moving average of -39.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $71 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to BOH, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

BOH Trading at -23.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.15. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corporation saw -43.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from Moy Alicia E, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $47.90 back on May 01. After this action, Moy Alicia E now owns 10,482 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, valued at $201,180 using the latest closing price.

HO PETER S, the Chairman, CEO and President of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $76.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that HO PETER S is holding 226,681 shares at $534,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.