Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has surged by 1.95 when compared to previous closing price of 216.00, but the company has seen a -0.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Sonos Loses CFO as It Faces Economic Headwinds

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is above average at 108.43x. The 36-month beta value for AXON is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AXON is 67.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of AXON on May 03, 2023 was 784.80K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

The stock of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has seen a -0.29% decrease in the past week, with a -2.06% drop in the past month, and a 12.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for AXON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for AXON’s stock, with a 32.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $263 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $224. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXON, setting the target price at $223 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

AXON Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.45. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from SMITH PATRICK W, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $224.36 back on Apr 03. After this action, SMITH PATRICK W now owns 2,985,660 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $583,338 using the latest closing price.

SMITH PATRICK W, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 100,534 shares at $224.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that SMITH PATRICK W is holding 2,982,769 shares at $22,531,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.