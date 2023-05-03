Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): A Technical Analysis

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is $20.67, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for ASB is 146.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on May 03, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

ASB) stock’s latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.74 in comparison to its previous close of 17.24, however, the company has experienced a -4.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASB’s Market Performance

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has seen a -4.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.62% decline in the past month and a -27.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for ASB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.49% for ASB’s stock, with a -24.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASB, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

ASB Trading at -16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.67. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -29.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Haddad Michael J, who purchase 5,750 shares at the price of $17.35 back on Apr 26. After this action, Haddad Michael J now owns 5,750 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $99,773 using the latest closing price.

Harmening Andrew J, the President & CEO of Associated Banc-Corp, purchase 4,850 shares at $20.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Harmening Andrew J is holding 287,394 shares at $99,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +25.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 129.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.