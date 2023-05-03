Assessing the Risk and Potential of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) Stock

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen a -0.54% decrease in the past week, with a 2.17% gain in the past month, and a -9.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MODG is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MODG is $33.25, which is $11.6 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 152.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume for MODG on May 03, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

MODG) stock’s latest price update

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 21.95. However, the company has seen a -0.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODG reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for MODG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

MODG Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.16. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw 11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from ANDERSON ERIK J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.96 back on Mar 06. After this action, ANDERSON ERIK J now owns 549,321 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $479,200 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ERIK J, the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that ANDERSON ERIK J is holding 569,321 shares at $586,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.