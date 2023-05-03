Assessing the Risk and Potential of DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) Stock

The stock of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has seen a 7.68% increase in the past week, with a 25.85% gain in the past month, and a 11.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for DICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.77% for DICE stock, with a simple moving average of 27.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DICE is $61.88, which is $26.53 above the current market price. The public float for DICE is 45.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.53% of that float. The average trading volume for DICE on May 03, 2023 was 504.92K shares.

DICE) stock’s latest price update

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)’s stock price has increased by 2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 34.39. However, the company has seen a 7.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DICE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DICE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $56 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

DICE Trading at 20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +37.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.76. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw 13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from Jacobsen John R., who sale 16,392 shares at the price of $30.08 back on Apr 18. After this action, Jacobsen John R. now owns 166,247 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $493,127 using the latest closing price.

Jacobsen John R., the CSO of DICE Therapeutics Inc., sale 773 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Jacobsen John R. is holding 182,639 shares at $23,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

The total capital return value is set at -19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.77. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.