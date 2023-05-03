Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is 1.01.

The average price predicted by analysts for ARWR is $63.13, which is $23.0 above the current price. The public float for ARWR is 103.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on May 03, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ARWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has surged by 7.80 when compared to previous closing price of 35.38, but the company has seen a 7.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR’s stock has risen by 7.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 49.22% and a quarterly rise of 8.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.75% for ARWR’s stock, with a 11.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $80 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ARWR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

ARWR Trading at 31.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +52.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.23. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y, who sale 11,350 shares at the price of $32.65 back on Mar 03. After this action, OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y now owns 7,867 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $370,578 using the latest closing price.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 875 shares at $32.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that GIVEN DOUGLAS B is holding 13,000 shares at $28,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.