Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock Sees a-1.63 Decrease

The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has seen a 2.08% increase in the past week, with a 1.95% gain in the past month, and a 4.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for AIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for AIV’s stock, with a 0.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIV is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIV is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 138.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIV on May 03, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has dropped by -1.63 in relation to previous closing price of 7.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Leupp Jay P, who purchase 2,145 shares at the price of $6.31 back on May 31. After this action, Leupp Jay P now owns 2,145 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $13,545 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.