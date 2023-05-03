Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.32.

The public float for HOUS is 106.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOUS on May 03, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HOUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) has decreased by -3.69 when compared to last closing price of 6.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOUS’s Market Performance

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has seen a 3.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.83% gain in the past month and a -29.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for HOUS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for HOUS’s stock, with a -22.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOUS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HOUS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HOUS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $7 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOUS reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for HOUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to HOUS, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

HOUS Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. saw -5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOUS starting from Layade Nashira W., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Aug 15. After this action, Layade Nashira W. now owns 39,321 shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., valued at $44,275 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, the Director of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $10.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J is holding 141,768 shares at $21,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.