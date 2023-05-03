Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is above average at 13.89x. The 36-month beta value for RUTH is also noteworthy at 1.84.

The public float for RUTH is 31.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. The average trading volume of RUTH on May 03, 2023 was 406.72K shares.

RUTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) has jumped by 33.56 compared to previous close of 16.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that Olive Garden Owner to Buy Ruth’s Chris Steak House

RUTH’s Market Performance

RUTH’s stock has risen by 39.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.87% and a quarterly rise of 23.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.25% for RUTH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUTH

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUTH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RUTH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

RUTH Trading at 26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +31.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH rose by +39.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.45. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. saw 38.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.