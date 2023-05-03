Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is above average at 31.18x. The 36-month beta value for DOC is also noteworthy at 0.79.

The public float for DOC is 226.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume of DOC on May 03, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DOC) stock’s latest price update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 14.33, however, the company has experienced a 0.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC’s stock has risen by 0.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.55% and a quarterly drop of -10.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Physicians Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for DOC’s stock, with a -6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for DOC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

DOC Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.44. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from BLACK ALBERT JR, who purchase 1,021 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, BLACK ALBERT JR now owns 99,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $15,295 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Tommy G, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 6,575 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Thompson Tommy G is holding 25,635 shares at $98,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.