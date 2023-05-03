Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) is above average at 7.36x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IAUX is $4.12, The public float for IAUX is 149.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume of IAUX on May 03, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

IAUX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) has increased by 3.94 when compared to last closing price of 2.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IAUX’s Market Performance

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) has experienced a 9.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.76% rise in the past month, and a -1.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for IAUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for IAUX’s stock, with a 17.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IAUX Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAUX rose by +9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, i-80 Gold Corp. saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAUX

The total capital return value is set at -10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.92.

Based on i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.24. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In summary, i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.