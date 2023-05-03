Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is above average at 6.73x. The 36-month beta value for CNO is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNO is $25.14, which is $2.51 above than the current price. The public float for CNO is 112.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume of CNO on May 03, 2023 was 951.25K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CNO) stock’s latest price update

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 22.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has seen a 5.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.12% gain in the past month and a -12.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for CNO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for CNO’s stock, with a 5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CNO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

CNO Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.06. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Goldberg Scott L., who sale 3,648 shares at the price of $22.50 back on Apr 03. After this action, Goldberg Scott L. now owns 157,378 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $82,080 using the latest closing price.

Zimpfer Matthew J., the EVP and General Counsel of CNO Financial Group Inc., sale 3,308 shares at $25.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Zimpfer Matthew J. is holding 258,163 shares at $85,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.