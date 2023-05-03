Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASNS is 1.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ASNS on May 03, 2023 was 17.16K shares.

ASNS) stock’s latest price update

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 114.14 compared to its previous closing price of 3.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 131.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that ProFrac and Actelis Networks Open for Trading. Here’s How They Did.

ASNS’s Market Performance

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has experienced a 131.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 103.18% rise in the past month, and a 16.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 68.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.10% for ASNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 107.57% for ASNS’s stock, with a -12.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASNS Trading at 68.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 68.39%, as shares surge +111.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS rose by +131.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc. saw 36.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.09 for the present operating margin

+46.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actelis Networks Inc. stands at -124.36. Equity return is now at value 575.20, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.