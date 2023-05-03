An In-Depth Look at Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s (ESRT) Stock Performance

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has seen a -3.59% decrease in the past week, with a -13.10% drop in the past month, and a -32.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.52% for ESRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Right Now?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is $7.55, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 160.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESRT on May 03, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.41 in relation to previous closing price of 5.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $7 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ESRT, setting the target price at $9.25 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ESRT Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw -16.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.