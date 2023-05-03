An In-Depth Look at e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) Stock Performance

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a -3.64% decrease in the past week, with a 8.57% gain in the past month, and a 54.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for ELF’s stock, with a 62.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is 107.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELF is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is $96.18, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On May 03, 2023, ELF’s average trading volume was 894.09K shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has plunge by -1.43relation to previous closing price of 91.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELF, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ELF Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.12. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 63.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from FIELDS MANDY J, who sale 20,940 shares at the price of $94.77 back on Apr 24. After this action, FIELDS MANDY J now owns 121,786 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $1,984,497 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 39,740 shares at $80.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 286,964 shares at $3,184,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 37.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.25. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.