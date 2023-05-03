AMETEK Inc. (AME) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The average price predicted for AMETEK Inc. (AME) by analysts is $162.75, which is $14.47 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 228.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AME was 1.06M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AME) stock’s latest price update

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 139.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AME’s Market Performance

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has experienced a 7.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.19% rise in the past month, and a 0.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for AME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.62% for AME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AME reach a price target of $122, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for AME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AME, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

AME Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.92. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Conti Anthony James, who sale 3,440 shares at the price of $139.57 back on Mar 21. After this action, Conti Anthony James now owns 26,078 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $480,117 using the latest closing price.

AMATO THOMAS A, the Director of AMETEK Inc., sale 780 shares at $137.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that AMATO THOMAS A is holding 8,780 shares at $107,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMETEK Inc. (AME) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.