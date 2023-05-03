Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has gone up by 3.05% for the week, with a -8.84% drop in the past month and a -30.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.65% for AMRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for AMRC’s stock, with a -22.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is 25.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMRC is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is $63.07, which is $18.36 above the current market price. The public float for AMRC is 31.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% of that float. On May 03, 2023, AMRC’s average trading volume was 398.31K shares.

AMRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) has increased by 10.03 when compared to last closing price of 40.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRC reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for AMRC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRC, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

AMRC Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.50. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw -21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.29 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.22. Total debt to assets is 32.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.