Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.28relation to previous closing price of 43.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Right Now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is $66.04, which is $20.17 above the current market price. The public float for ALK is 126.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALK on May 03, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen a 2.05% increase in the past week, with a 3.36% rise in the past month, and a -15.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for ALK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.40% for ALK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

ALK Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.84. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from THOMPSON J KENNETH, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $48.58 back on Mar 09. After this action, THOMPSON J KENNETH now owns 29,907 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $170,017 using the latest closing price.

SCHNEIDER ANDREA L, the SVP PEOPLE of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 1,596 shares at $50.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that SCHNEIDER ANDREA L is holding 15,747 shares at $81,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.