Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has increased by 60.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.11. However, the company has seen a 72.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 1.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on May 03, 2023 was 303.86K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN stock saw an increase of 72.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 81.46% and a quarterly increase of -47.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.60% for Akanda Corp. (AKAN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 70.73% for AKAN stock, with a simple moving average of -50.84% for the last 200 days.

AKAN Trading at 37.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares surge +64.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +55.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0728. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw 19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.