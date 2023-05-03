Air Lease Corporation (AL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AL is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AL is $55.00, which is $15.59 above the current price. The public float for AL is 103.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AL on May 03, 2023 was 595.30K shares.

AL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) has dropped by -3.36 compared to previous close of 40.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AL’s Market Performance

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has seen a 1.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.35% decline in the past month and a -13.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for AL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for AL’s stock, with a 1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $59 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AL reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for AL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AL, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

AL Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.29. In addition, Air Lease Corporation saw 1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Willis Gregory B, who sale 14,139 shares at the price of $42.79 back on Feb 22. After this action, Willis Gregory B now owns 63,889 shares of Air Lease Corporation, valued at $605,057 using the latest closing price.

Levy Grant A, the EVP of Air Lease Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $39.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Levy Grant A is holding 146,693 shares at $392,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Lease Corporation (AL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.