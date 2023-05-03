Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has gone down by -6.46% for the week, with a -30.03% drop in the past month and a -59.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.33% for ADMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.87% for ADMP stock, with a simple moving average of -62.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADMP is at 1.23.

The average price suggested by analysts for ADMP is $1.50, The public float for ADMP is 148.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for ADMP on May 03, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

ADMP) stock’s latest price update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.87 in relation to its previous close of 0.08. However, the company has experienced a -6.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2020.

ADMP Trading at -40.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.64%, as shares sank -26.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0927. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw -52.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Equity return is now at value -424.00, with -148.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.