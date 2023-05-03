Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, ANF stock has gone up by 0.44%, with a monthly decline of -16.90% and a quarterly plunge of -20.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.39% for ANF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ANF is also noteworthy at 1.48.

The public float for ANF is 47.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.38% of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on May 03, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has dropped by -1.03 compared to previous close of 23.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANF, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

ANF Trading at -12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -17.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.93. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from BURMAN TERRY LEE, who sale 17,528 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Mar 03. After this action, BURMAN TERRY LEE now owns 35,686 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $497,620 using the latest closing price.

Scott Kristin A., the President-Global Brands of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 52,431 shares at $27.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Scott Kristin A. is holding 101,248 shares at $1,461,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.