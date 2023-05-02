Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has seen a 13.24% increase in the past week, with a 16.51% gain in the past month, and a -5.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for ZYXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.07% for ZYXI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is above average at 30.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.

The public float for ZYXI is 20.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZYXI on May 02, 2023 was 245.94K shares.

ZYXI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) has increased by 16.61 when compared to last closing price of 11.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYXI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for ZYXI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYXI, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ZYXI Trading at 14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI rose by +13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.87. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw -4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from Lucsok Anna, who sale 1,103 shares at the price of $13.98 back on Dec 13. After this action, Lucsok Anna now owns 13,973 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $15,420 using the latest closing price.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the Chief Financial Officer of Zynex Inc., sale 38,126 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that MOORHEAD DANIEL J is holding 18,405 shares at $407,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.