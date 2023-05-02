Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XEL is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XEL is 546.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for XEL on May 02, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

XEL) stock’s latest price update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL)’s stock price has soared by 0.37 in relation to previous closing price of 69.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

XEL’s Market Performance

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has seen a -1.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.87% gain in the past month and a 3.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for XEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for XEL’s stock, with a 1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $68 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEL reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for XEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to XEL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

XEL Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.32. In addition, Xcel Energy Inc. saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from O’Connor Timothy John, who sale 15,625 shares at the price of $69.59 back on Apr 28. After this action, O’Connor Timothy John now owns 6,498 shares of Xcel Energy Inc., valued at $1,087,333 using the latest closing price.

Prager Frank P, the SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. of Xcel Energy Inc., sale 737 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Prager Frank P is holding 29,340 shares at $47,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.