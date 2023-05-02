What Recent Market Trends Mean for Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) Stock

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a -6.26% decrease in the past week, with a -14.38% drop in the past month, and a -16.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.14% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of -21.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZM is -0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 24 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ZM is $84.67, which is $23.42 above the current price. The public float for ZM is 224.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on May 02, 2023 was 4.22M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.41relation to previous closing price of 61.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Zoom Video Shares Rally as Earnings Top Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $75 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZM, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ZM Trading at -11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.28. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Steckelberg Kelly, who sale 3,224 shares at the price of $61.70 back on Apr 27. After this action, Steckelberg Kelly now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $198,920 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $67.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 39,619 shares at $472,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.