What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bloom Energy Corporation’s (BE) Stock

In the past week, BE stock has gone down by -7.61%, with a monthly decline of -15.50% and a quarterly plunge of -31.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Bloom Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.16% for BE stock, with a simple moving average of -22.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BE is 2.86.

The public float for BE is 165.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.22% of that float. On May 02, 2023, BE’s average trading volume was 2.56M shares.

BE) stock’s latest price update

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.78 in relation to its previous close of 16.65. However, the company has experienced a -7.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BE, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

BE Trading at -15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.02. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Brooks Guillermo, who sale 4,085 shares at the price of $18.47 back on Apr 18. After this action, Brooks Guillermo now owns 110,381 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $75,450 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 9,348 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE is holding 469,631 shares at $173,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -490.20, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.