Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has decreased by -0.67 when compared to last closing price of 14.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is $19.45, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for VRT is 323.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRT on May 02, 2023 was 3.73M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT’s stock has seen a 16.42% increase for the week, with a 7.39% rise in the past month and a 6.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for Vertiv Holdings Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.56% for VRT’s stock, with a 12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for VRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VRT, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

VRT Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from DEANGELO JOSEPH J, who purchase 71,600 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Nov 03. After this action, DEANGELO JOSEPH J now owns 71,600 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $1,001,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.