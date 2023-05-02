Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) by analysts is $64.14, which is $15.88 above the current market price. The public float for PCVX is 72.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.77% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of PCVX was 905.04K shares.

PCVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) has increased by 12.68 when compared to last closing price of 42.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Drugmakers Fight Over Lucrative Pneumonia Vaccines

PCVX’s Market Performance

PCVX’s stock has risen by 11.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.06% and a quarterly rise of 8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Vaxcyte Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.30% for PCVX’s stock, with a 32.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCVX

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCVX reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for PCVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to PCVX, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

PCVX Trading at 20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +28.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX rose by +11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.66. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc. saw 0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from Lukatch Heath, who sale 315 shares at the price of $46.12 back on Jan 10. After this action, Lukatch Heath now owns 3,125 shares of Vaxcyte Inc., valued at $14,526 using the latest closing price.

Lukatch Heath, the Director of Vaxcyte Inc., sale 335 shares at $43.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Lukatch Heath is holding 3,125 shares at $14,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

The total capital return value is set at -32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.44. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.