UTime Limited (UTME) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for UTME on May 02, 2023 was 10.50K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

UTME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) has jumped by 223.53 compared to previous close of 0.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 189.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UTME’s Market Performance

UTime Limited (UTME) has seen a 189.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 153.72% gain in the past month and a 115.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.40% for UTME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 176.79% for UTME’s stock, with a 60.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UTME Trading at 159.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.46%, as shares surge +169.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +189.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8600. In addition, UTime Limited saw 146.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.55 for the present operating margin

+5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Limited stands at -14.10. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.42.

Based on UTime Limited (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 96.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.03. Total debt to assets is 24.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UTime Limited (UTME) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.