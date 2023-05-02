UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (URGN) Stock: A 41.97% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has gone up by 23.72% for the week, with a 70.53% rise in the past month and a 41.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.63% for URGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.97% for URGN’s stock, with a 57.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URGN is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for URGN is $22.60, which is $8.31 above the current price. The public float for URGN is 20.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URGN on May 02, 2023 was 134.11K shares.

URGN) stock’s latest price update

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN)’s stock price has surge by 23.30relation to previous closing price of 11.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of URGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URGN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for URGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to URGN, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

URGN Trading at 47.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.57%, as shares surge +54.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URGN rose by +23.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, UroGen Pharma Ltd. saw 61.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URGN starting from Schoenberg Mark, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Jan 31. After this action, Schoenberg Mark now owns 146,879 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd., valued at $19,228 using the latest closing price.

Smith Jason Drew, the General Counsel of UroGen Pharma Ltd., sale 1,636 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Smith Jason Drew is holding 12,600 shares at $16,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.82 for the present operating margin

+88.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for UroGen Pharma Ltd. stands at -170.58. Equity return is now at value 208.50, with -76.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.