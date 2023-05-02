Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is above average at 17.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is $218.93, which is $20.11 above the current market price. The public float for UNP is 607.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNP on May 02, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

UNP) stock’s latest price update

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.50 in comparison to its previous close of 195.70, however, the company has experienced a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that CSX Profit Widens While Lower Volumes, Weather Squeeze Union Pacific

UNP’s Market Performance

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has seen a -0.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.14% gain in the past month and a -0.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for UNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for UNP’s stock, with a -4.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $220 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $212, previously predicting the price at $210. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNP, setting the target price at $218 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

UNP Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.90. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $213.00 back on Feb 27. After this action, Whited Elizabeth F now owns 39,080 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $532,500 using the latest closing price.

Finley Teresa, the Director of Union Pacific Corporation, purchase 1,380 shares at $188.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Finley Teresa is holding 1,380 shares at $259,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Equity return is now at value 57.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.