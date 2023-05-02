Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) Stock

In the past week, CELH stock has gone up by 11.75%, with a monthly gain of 13.02% and a quarterly surge of 5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.32% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) by analysts is $117.80, which is $14.65 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 40.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.09% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CELH was 901.76K shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has plunge by 8.14relation to previous closing price of 95.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $110 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

CELH Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.14. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw -0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who sale 554,017 shares at the price of $90.25 back on Mar 06. After this action, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly now owns 8,846,232 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $50,000,034 using the latest closing price.

Milmoe William H., the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $107.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Milmoe William H. is holding 64,415 shares at $3,219,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -140.10, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.