Understanding the 8.25% Volatility Levels of Verastem Inc.’s (VSTM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has gone up by 14.88% for the week, with a 9.70% rise in the past month and a -29.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.25% for VSTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.30% for VSTM stock, with a simple moving average of -32.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VSTM is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VSTM is $3.79, which is $3.14 above than the current price. The public float for VSTM is 198.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume of VSTM on May 02, 2023 was 645.58K shares.

VSTM) stock’s latest price update

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM)’s stock price has increased by 12.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a 14.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $6 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to VSTM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

VSTM Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3896. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 75 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Apr 05. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 101,397 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $28 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Daniel, the Vice President of Finance of Verastem Inc., sale 378 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Calkins Daniel is holding 101,472 shares at $159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

The total capital return value is set at -91.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.31. Equity return is now at value -124.60, with -69.80 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.35. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.