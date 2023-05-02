Understanding the 1.63% Volatility Levels of TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a 2.56% increase in the past week, with a 6.92% gain in the past month, and a -1.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for TRP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRP is 0.87.

The public float for TRP is 1.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on May 02, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has jumped by 0.12 compared to previous close of 41.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRP Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.18. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.