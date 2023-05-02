Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has gone down by -12.58% for the week, with a -11.03% drop in the past month and a -43.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.37% for UK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.72% for UK’s stock, with a -65.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UK is 3.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UK on May 02, 2023 was 153.75K shares.

UK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) has decreased by -20.38 when compared to last closing price of 1.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UK Trading at -15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.44%, as shares sank -15.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK fell by -12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9522. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -43.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.67 for the present operating margin

-7.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucommune International Ltd stands at -188.79. The total capital return value is set at -23.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.95. Equity return is now at value -178.60, with -73.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ucommune International Ltd (UK), the company’s capital structure generated 241.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.70. Total debt to assets is 43.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.