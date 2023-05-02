Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.26 in relation to previous closing price of 62.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Tyson Foods Profit Tumbles as Costs Rise, Demand Weakens

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Right Now?

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is $66.40, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for TSN is 282.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSN on May 02, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

TSN’s Market Performance

TSN’s stock has seen a 2.33% increase for the week, with a 6.88% rise in the past month and a -2.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for Tyson Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for TSN’s stock, with a -7.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSN, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

TSN Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.00. In addition, Tyson Foods Inc. saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from Miller Shane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $64.44 back on Dec 05. After this action, Miller Shane now owns 30,921 shares of Tyson Foods Inc., valued at $322,186 using the latest closing price.

Miller Shane, the Group President Fresh Meats of Tyson Foods Inc., sale 6,608 shares at $67.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Miller Shane is holding 30,921 shares at $447,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+12.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods Inc. stands at +6.08. The total capital return value is set at 15.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.93. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.91. Total debt to assets is 23.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.