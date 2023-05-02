TuanChe Limited (TC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TC is 0.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TC on May 02, 2023 was 29.95K shares.

TC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) has increased by 32.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 49.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TC’s Market Performance

TuanChe Limited (TC) has seen a 49.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 45.76% gain in the past month and a 6.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.41% for TC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.17% for TC’s stock, with a -62.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2019.

TC Trading at 44.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.40%, as shares surge +49.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TC rose by +49.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6067. In addition, TuanChe Limited saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.79 for the present operating margin

+66.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuanChe Limited stands at -86.33. Equity return is now at value -93.90, with -50.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TuanChe Limited (TC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.