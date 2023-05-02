Trading Update: Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Stock Endures 2.59% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, ORC stock has gone down by -8.90%, with a monthly decline of -4.57% and a quarterly plunge of -15.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Orchid Island Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.11% for ORC’s stock, with a -11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORC is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ORC is 33.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. On May 02, 2023, ORC’s average trading volume was 695.87K shares.

ORC) stock’s latest price update

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC)’s stock price has plunge by -6.26relation to previous closing price of 10.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ORC Trading at -7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -69.80, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.