Trading Update: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Stock Endures 4.77% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen a -28.50% decrease in the past week, with a -21.77% drop in the past month, and a -24.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.09% for ENPH’s stock, with a -37.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENPH is $265.36, which is $105.21 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 133.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume for ENPH on May 02, 2023 was 4.40M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has decreased by -2.20 when compared to last closing price of 164.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -28.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Rooftop Solar: Ain’t No Sunshine

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $169 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ENPH, setting the target price at $271 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -21.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -23.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -28.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.03. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -39.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchase 32,900 shares at the price of $166.88 back on Apr 26. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $5,490,467 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., purchase 27,900 shares at $163.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 60,800 shares at $4,568,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.